BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,135,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 1,798,306 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $45,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Transocean by 155.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after buying an additional 9,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Transocean by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,601,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 1,300,586 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 499.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 1,976,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,716 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 105,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

