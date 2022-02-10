BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.83 million.BlackLine also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.13. 590,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,909. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $152.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.60.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,919. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

