Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Archon Partners LLC

Archon Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the quarter. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Black Knight by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Black Knight by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 467.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.01. 2,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.52 and a 52-week high of $87.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

