Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Black Hills updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

NYSE:BKH traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.95. 5,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.05. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Separately, Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

