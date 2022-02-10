BitTube Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,269.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $891,602.21 and approximately $3,269.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.71 or 0.00418766 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 335,083,028 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

