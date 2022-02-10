BitMax Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.93 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded flat against the dollar. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00040502 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00105257 BTC.
BitMax Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “
BitMax Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
