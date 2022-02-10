Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Capitalization Reaches $34,953.92

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $34,953.92 and $50.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

