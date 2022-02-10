BitBall Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 48.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $158,792.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitBall has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,206.66 or 1.00026023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00069041 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022710 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00027021 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.00411523 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

