Bistroo Trading 22.7% Higher Over Last Week (BIST)

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Bistroo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bistroo has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $83,452.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bistroo has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00049354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.11 or 0.07270275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,198.69 or 1.00007983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00051767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00054167 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Bistroo Coin Profile

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Bistroo Coin Trading

