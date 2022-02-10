BinaryX (BNX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $96.34 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 39% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $73.30 million and $96.34 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.24 or 0.00080451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010530 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.00370018 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000641 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

