Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji Sells 6,387 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $1,483,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $11.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,098. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.42 and a beta of 2.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,921,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth approximately $205,879,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

