Bienville Capital Management LLC Sells 980,900 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bienville Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980,900 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 206,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57,802 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 252,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,693. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.