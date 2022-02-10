B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to post sales of $585.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.90 million and the highest is $607.00 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $510.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover B&G Foods.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. FMR LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 269.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,340. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

