Berkshire Grey Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Berkshire Grey has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.33.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,269,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

