Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Invests $224,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $80.32 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

