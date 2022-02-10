Berenberg Bank Upgrades Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNXGF. Morgan Stanley cut Phoenix Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of PNXGF opened at $8.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

