Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB)

Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.79) price target on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.79) price objective on Hamborner REIT in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

HAB opened at €9.94 ($11.43) on Wednesday. Hamborner REIT has a 1-year low of €8.28 ($9.52) and a 1-year high of €9.55 ($10.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of €9.62 and a 200-day moving average of €9.23.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

