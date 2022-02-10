Berenberg Bank Boosts Gresham House (LON:GHE) Price Target to GBX 1,250

Gresham House (LON:GHE) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,150 ($15.55) to GBX 1,250 ($16.90) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gresham House to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.94) to GBX 1,418 ($19.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, increased their price target on Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.94) to GBX 1,418 ($19.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,257.75 ($17.01).

Shares of Gresham House stock opened at GBX 905 ($12.24) on Monday. Gresham House has a 1 year low of GBX 780 ($10.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 970 ($13.12). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 881.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 891.20. The company has a market capitalization of £343.91 million and a P/E ratio of 37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

