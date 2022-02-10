Belt (BELT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.00 or 0.07143962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,371.83 or 0.98751146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.