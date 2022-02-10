BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.31

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 1867021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.
About BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLUSF)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.