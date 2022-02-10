Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €71.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €71.00 ($81.61) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($72.41) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($82.76) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($80.46) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($65.52) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bechtle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.38 ($108.48).

Shares of Bechtle stock traded up €0.70 ($0.80) during trading on Thursday, hitting €51.86 ($59.61). 204,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €49.15 ($56.49) and a 1-year high of €69.56 ($79.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €74.61.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

