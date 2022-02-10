Beazley (LON:BEZ) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BEZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 490 ($6.63) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.19) to GBX 495 ($6.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 462 ($6.25) to GBX 531 ($7.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 483.44 ($6.54).

BEZ opened at GBX 501.06 ($6.78) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 459.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 38.54.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

