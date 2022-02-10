Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BZH stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 411,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,979. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

