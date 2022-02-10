Beat Kahli Purchases 25,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Beat Kahli bought 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $379,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Beat Kahli bought 9,126 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $97,191.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $252,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli purchased 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $333,281.43.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli purchased 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,867.58.

VOXX opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $310.63 million, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.33.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in VOXX International by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

