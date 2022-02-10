Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BECN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.70.

BECN stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,921,000 after acquiring an additional 191,517 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $3,848,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

