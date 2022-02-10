Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 946,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,574 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $45,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BECN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Shares of BECN opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

