Baxter International (BAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Baxter International to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $89.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.91.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

