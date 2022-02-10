Baxter International (BAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Baxter International to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $89.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
