Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BVNRY. UBS Group cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Bavarian Nordic A/S stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

