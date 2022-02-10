Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €110.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €110.00 ($126.44) price target from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €79.00 ($90.80) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($105.75) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($97.70) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($91.95) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($91.95) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €82.07 ($94.33).

Shares of BAS opened at €68.62 ($78.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is €63.75 and its 200-day moving average is €64.31. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.06 ($65.59) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($83.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

