Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BDEV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.95) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.63) to GBX 850 ($11.49) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.29) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.28) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 813.44 ($11.00).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 639.20 ($8.64) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 592.80 ($8.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 889.55 ($12.03). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 693.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 690.26. The stock has a market cap of £6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Mike Scott purchased 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($67,648.67).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

