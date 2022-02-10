Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 429 ($5.80) price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RMG. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.57) to GBX 470 ($6.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.45) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.45) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.79) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.52) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 676.73 ($9.15).
RMG stock opened at GBX 448.60 ($6.07) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 485.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 481.76. The stock has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 403.89 ($5.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.30).
Royal Mail Company Profile
Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.
