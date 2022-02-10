Barclays PLC Has $456,000 Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in PetMed Express by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in PetMed Express by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PetMed Express by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

PETS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetMed Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $519.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.51. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $46.67.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

