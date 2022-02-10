Barclays PLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Exterran were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Exterran by 14.0% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exterran by 109.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 307,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Exterran by 264.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Exterran by 1,179.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 199,558 shares during the period. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the second quarter worth about $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Exterran Co. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $191.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXTN shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, CFO David Alan Barta bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

