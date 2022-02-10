Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,960,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 983,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,991,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 323,053 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

ARLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE ARLO opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.75. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.