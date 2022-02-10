Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunoco by 180.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $43.54 on Thursday. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. Citigroup cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

In other Sunoco news, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

