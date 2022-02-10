Barclays PLC Buys 26,362 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,362 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VXRT stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $661.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.12. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

