Barclays PLC Buys 12,539 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 52.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 458,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $397.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.37.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

