Barclays Lowers Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $75.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price cut by Barclays from $130.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TWST has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $64.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $182.86.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $595,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $1,204,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,497. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $52,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

