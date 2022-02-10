Barclays Increases Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $60.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price increased by Barclays from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 508,513 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,263,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 279,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.