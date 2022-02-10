Barclays Cuts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $83.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDAY. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $81.01 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,084 shares of company stock valued at $54,618,597 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

