Barclays Begins Coverage on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

XPEV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. XPeng has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in XPeng by 87.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in XPeng by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 161,260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 24,290 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth about $789,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

