Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 7,186 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $222,766.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 2,709 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,979.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,205 shares of company stock worth $316,936 over the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

