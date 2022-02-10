Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stake Lowered by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 103.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 106.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 48.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 67,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.66.

Shares of BAND opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,828 shares of company stock valued at $129,020 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

