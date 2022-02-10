Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. 344,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,708. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.42. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

