Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. 344,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.42. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
