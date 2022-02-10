Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. 344,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.42. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

