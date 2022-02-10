Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0578 per share by the bank on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 134,561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 71.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSBR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.