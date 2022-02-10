Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 64.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 697,152 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $27,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $78.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

