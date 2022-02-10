Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $26,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,945,000 after buying an additional 388,199 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 24.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 19,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 503,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,686,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $240.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.39. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.73.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

