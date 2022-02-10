Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $24.47 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $24,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,640,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after purchasing an additional 290,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $114.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

