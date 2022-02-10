Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,904 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $27,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $172.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.37.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

